Picklerage Makes A Smash In Glen Burnie With Grand Opening Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The festivities begin on Friday, January 17, at 10 AM with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, followed by Friday at the Rage. Guests are invited to explore the club's state-of-the-art amenities and enjoy complimentary food throughout the day. At 11 AM, challenge matches will take place on the courts, offering participants a chance to showcase their skills in an exciting, competitive setting.

On Saturday, January 18, from 10:30 AM to 1 PM, the celebration continues with a variety of activities happening across the club's courts. Experienced players can join open play sessions, while younger players can participate in Junior Intro to Pickleball clinics, where they'll learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and supportive environment. At 11 AM, the challenge courts will heat up once again with thrilling matchups for competitive players. Off the courts, guests can enjoy music from a live DJ, take part in raffles and giveaways, and indulge in complimentary food, making it a fun-filled experience for all attendees.

"We're excited to officially celebrate the opening of PickleRage at Glen Burnie with the community," said David Smith, COO of PickleRage. "This Grand Opening is not only a celebration of pickleball, but also of the connections and friendships the game fosters."

PickleRage at Glen Burnie is more than a place to play-it's a space designed to bring people together. With 10 premium CushionX courts for joint-friendly play, modern lounges for socializing, and expert-led programs for skill development, the club delivers an unparalleled experience for players at every level.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit .

