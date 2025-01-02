Dupage County Law Firm Opens New Office In Sycamore, Illinois

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MKFM Law has acquired the Law Office of Riley N. Oncken, P.C. from Attorney Oncken, who was recently elected as the DeKalb County State's Attorney. The firm will work to address the needs of Mr. Oncken's clients and others in Sycamore and DeKalb County. With 200 years of combined attorney experience, MKFM Law is a highly regarded law firm that is known for providing knowledgeable and skillful legal services to clients throughout the state of Illinois.

Partner Attorney Joshua Bedwell will be leading the team at the Sycamore office. He has been practicing law for nearly 14 years, and he joined MKFM Law in 2012. Attorney Bedwell provides legal guidance to clients throughout Illinois who need assistance with issues related to divorce, child custody, spousal support, and property division, among other matters.

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC provides legal representation in cases involving divorce, family law, mediation, sexual harassment, criminal law, employment discrimination, estate planning, and personal injury. The firm's team is composed of multiple award-winning lawyers who have received accolades from Elite Lawyer, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers.

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

SOURCE Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC