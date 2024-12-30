Foreign Delegation Calls For Action Against Minority Oppression In Bangladesh, Urges India To Intervene

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) A delegation of Hindus and other religious minorities from the United States, Canada, and Europe held a discussion on the current situation of minorities in Bangladesh at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia on Monday. During the meeting, the delegation drew global attention to the ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and called for the protection of their rights.

In an interview with IANS, Global Bengali Hindu Coalition (GBHC) member Pushpita Guha expressed concerns about the of Hindu women in Bangladesh. She stated that Hindu women are being treated like dirt, with daily reports of rapes and gang rapes. The system there is failing to act. When women suffer from sexual assault or torture, it is essential to bring these incidents to the media's attention and seek justice. Women, who give life, are being humiliated in this manner.

She added, "Often after being raped, women are poisoned, and before dying, they tell their children their story. This situation is extremely painful and tragic, and it's not just happening in Bangladesh, but around the world. If India wants to protect Hindu women's rights in Bangladesh, it must become active in this matter. India can help save these women. Even today, when you visit the Bangladesh border, women and children are sitting there in fear, and their mothers worry about their dignity. India's female President should understand why women are in that position."

Pushpita Guha further says, "...There was a case in Bangladesh where a woman was raped, and she didn't tell anyone. Then, she was poisoned, and before dying, she told her story to her son. Can you imagine how painful that must be?... India can protect women in Bangladesh. India has the power to help, because, if you see even this morning, at the borders, you can see many women lying down, sitting with their young children, and mothers. These women are afraid for their dignity..."

Sushant Dasgupta also spoke to IANS, saying that he is running a campaign for the rights of minorities in Bangladesh. He said, "If we go to Bangladesh, we will be stopped at the airport. The government knows our names and can arrest us. This is why we are sharing our story here in India, to raise awareness about our issues. Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh are always labelled as 'Indians' and have to fight to protect their rights."

Sitangshu Guha of GBHC expressed his concern about the situation in Bangladesh and suggested that India should treat Bangladesh like Pakistan, as it has become more dangerous than Pakistan. He pointed out that Islamic terrorism is on the rise in Bangladesh, and the country has become a stronghold for terrorists. India must take strong measures to deal with Islamic terrorists and treat Bangladesh as a hostile nation.

Earlier, a Press Conference was organised by Global Bengali Hindu Coalition (GBHC) regarding the Situation of Hindus, Religious Minorities, Indigenous Peoples, and Tribal Groups Under the Hostile and Pro-Jihadi Illegal Government in Bangladesh.