PM Modi's Inspiring Idea To Repurpose Old Books, Newspapers For Building Knowledge Hubs In Rural India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi once shared an inspiring idea to help cultivate a culture of reading and meaningful discussions in rural India, particularly in small villages and towns.

His suggestion focused on“repurposing old newspapers, magazines, and books” that often go to waste after being read. During a meeting with Members of Parliament (MPs), PM Modi laid emphasis on the potential of these reading materials in creating small community libraries, especially in areas where access to and journals is limited.

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey, sharing the idea in a video, which was posted on the X handle 'Modi Story', explained how this simple yet impactful initiative could bring the village together.

PM Modi encouraged MPs to collect their old newspapers, magazines, and books once they were no longer in use. Instead of letting these valuable resources go to waste, they could be arranged neatly on a table in a common space where people could gather to read.

According to Dubey, the PM shared the idea that in many rural areas, a small space is already available where ten to twenty people could sit together. A few tables and chairs could be placed in these spaces, with the newspapers and books laid out for everyone to read.

People could come together in the morning or evening, read the newspapers, and religious and historical books, which could also be included. This would not only encourage reading but also spark thoughtful discussions among villagers, fostering a culture of learning and exchange.

Such an effort, while simple, could make a significant impact. It would create an atmosphere of positivity and unity, where villagers -- whether they are farmers, social workers, or homemakers -- could engage with one another, share knowledge, and discuss matters of importance.

Through this initiative, the community would not only develop a stronger sense of togetherness but also improve access to knowledge and information, thus strengthening the roots of learning in rural India, says Dubey in the video message.