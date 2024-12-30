(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christine Trimpe Announces Pre-Order Launch of New Book: SugarFreed

- Christine TrimpeBERKLEY, MI, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christine Trimpe, award-winning author, speaker, and founder of The SugarFreed Method, is thrilled to announce that her second book, SugarFreed: Stop Losing the Weight-Loss Battle, Start Gaining the Victory, is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Officially releasing on January 21, 2025, this is a powerful tool for anyone seeking freedom from obesity and chronic health issues through a faith-driven approach to holistic health."Seven years into my story of massive weight loss and maintenance, my life's passion is releasing into the world with my book SugarFreed," Trimpe shared. "I'm on a mission to impact the world with a message and method of hope for healing obesity and chronic health issues. Quitting sugar, busting cravings, and choosing whole foods from God's good smorgasbord has set me free and launched me into serving others to join me in this journey of holistic health fueled by faith. It's my passion to help others live and thrive in their whole health––body, mind, and spirit."The release of SugarFreed is a key milestone in Christine's mission to inspire transformation. Her book serves as an inspirational guide and a gateway to her coaching program, The SugarFreedTM Me Weight Loss Solution. Christine aims to equip readers with the tools they need to conquer the weight-loss battle and embrace lasting health once and forever!Christine envisions the SugarFreed movement transforming lives far beyond the pages of her book. Her ultimate goal? To impact a million listeners and help the church lose a million pounds, demonstrating the power of faith and intentionality in reclaiming health. Pre-order your copy today and join the SugarFreed revolution:

Brielle Cotterman

Influential Leader Agency

+1 7657760492

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.