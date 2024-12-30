Russia Spreading Fakes About Ukrainian GTS That May Indicate Preparation Of Provocations - CCD
12/30/2024 10:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin's propaganda is actively throwing absurd messages into the information space that Ukraine is preparing to 'destroy its gas transmission system' to prevent Russian gas supplies to the EU.
This was reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation , Ukrinform reports.
The Centre notes that the spread of such accusations may be a tactic of information cover and evidence of Russian preparations for provocations against the Ukrainian gas transmission system.
In addition, such disinformation is part of the tactics of intimidation and spreading panic, the Centre emphasises and adds that it will not work.
As reported, enemy propaganda is spreading a fake about the alleged preparation of a false flag operation by Ukrainian troops with the massacre of civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
