Sergio Conceicao Appointed AC Milan Coach Replacing Paulo Fonseca

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Sergio Conceicao will AC Milan new boss until June 30 , 2026, replacing Portuguese Paulo Fonseca.

"AC Milan announces that Sergio Paulo Marceneiro da Conceicao has been appointed as the Head Coach of the men's First Team until 30 June 2026," a statement on the side's official website read on Monday.

The former Porto manager will lead the 19-time Italian champions in the Italian Super Cup 2025 clash against Juventus on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Fonseca was shown the door owing to inconsistent performance that left the team eighth on the league table.

Milan are now 14 points behind leaders Atalanta and eight points off the top four, with a game in hand.