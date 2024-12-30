From Bullet Trains To Ancient Tombs: Matterport’S Most Popular 3D Spaces Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Travel, hospitality, and entertainment top Matterport's most viewed spaces of 2024-explore more at Discover

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), a pioneer in digital twin and spatial data capture, has unveiled its Top 5 Most Viewed Spaces of 2024 that captivated audiences worldwide. From iconic landmarks to immersive experiences, the list highlights this year's most-loved virtual destinations while celebrating Matterport's groundbreaking milestones.

Pulling into the station in the No. 1 spot is a 3D tour of the inside of one of Korea Train eXpress' bullet railcars, which drew nearly 1.5 million virtual views this year. The popularity of this digital twin tracks with Matterport's unique ability to provide riders of public transportation with high-definition 360-views, which allow for travel planning, wayfinding and accessibility insights. Other crowd favorites include the USS Drum , a decommissioned World War II era U.S. Navy Gato-class submarine, which features embedded video interviews with former crew members, and Denver's Union Station , further showcasing Matterport's innovation in the transportation sector.

“These groundbreaking, high-fidelity virtual experiences show how Matterport continues to transform the way we connect with the world around us,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport.“2024 was more than a year of growth-it was a testament to the power of innovation and the increasing demand for Matterport's digital twin technology. Thanks to our community around the globe for an unforgettable year-with so much in store for 2025!”

Rounding out the Top 5:

No. 2: The home stadium of the Yomiyuri Giants , a Japanese baseball team that plays in Bunkyo, Tokyo, as a part of Nippon Professional Baseball's Central League was a home run for Matterport users in 2024.

The Giants aren't the only pro baseball team using Matterport's 3D scans to offer fans exclusive benefits like choosing the best seats in the stadium prior to purchase. MLB's St. Louis Cardinals offer one for the team's Hall of Fame & Museum .

No. 3: TV fans appeared to be seeking“serenity now” with their walkthroughs of Jerry's famous New York City apartment from the hit sitcom“Seinfeld.”

This onscreen apartment isn't the only Matterport digital twin with ties to Hollywood, as production staff associated with the fourth season of the FX show“Fargo” used it to scout potential filming locations.

No. 4: An interior stateroom on the ship Navigator of the Seas from cruise company Royal Caribbean swept up vacationers hoping to preview the Seven Seas online and scope out the stateroom's amenities and sizing to maximize packing efficiency prior to arrival.

If private yachting is more your speed, scans of luxury boats including the“Dalmatino,” which sails the Adriatic Sea, are available for your viewing pleasure as well.

No. 5: Tens of thousands of amateur archaeologists traversed the Eastern Cemetery of Giza in Egypt in 2024 to enter the Tomb of Queen Meresankh III , which sits in the shadow of the Great Pyramid.

Matterport's platform expands access to people who are fascinated with ancient sites but are unable to travel to experience them in-person including Kirkstall Abbey, a Cistercian monastery in West Yorkshire, England.

2024 marked another year of record-breaking growth for the company. This success extended far beyond capturing attention with the company's most popular hosted spaces-it redefined what's possible in the realm of digital transformation. Matterport's Winter and Fall releases showcased the power of automated property intelligence and new ways to digitally reimagine what a space can become.

Highlights from the 2024 releases include:



Room Labels and Dimensions - automatically generated for any property

Property Report - property data that's insightful and MLS-ready

Defurnish - remove the furnishing, equipment, and clutter. Then reimagine the space

Property Descriptions - captivating content tailored to each unique property

Merge - combine large, intricate, or disparate spaces into a single digital twin New plugins to enhance the 3D browsing experience

Experience the top 5 spaces and many more extraordinary Matterport digital destinations for yourself - dive into the immersive 3D world waiting at .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins at .

