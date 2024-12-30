Poland Explains How It Can Technically Increase Electricity Supplies To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If Slovakia stops supplying electricity to Ukraine, Poland could increase its imports by redistributing the capacity among other EU countries neighbouring Ukraine.

The technical aspect of a possible increase in electricity imports from Poland to Ukraine was reported in response to an information request from an Ukrinform correspondent by Polish Power Grids (PSE), which operates the electricity transmission system in Poland.

According to PSE, the maximum transmission capacity for electricity exports from the EU to Ukraine and Moldova is currently 2,100 MW. On the EU side, this capacity is distributed among four EU countries neighbouring Ukraine - Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

'Poland accounts for 15% (315 MW). Depending on the operating conditions of the connected systems, this value may vary,' the Polish side stressed.

The company noted that electricity trade between Poland and Ukraine is currently carried out through the 400 kV Rzeszów-Khmelnytskyi NPP connection.

Transmission capacity on the Rzeszów-Khmelnytskyi NPP connection is available through the so-called daily coordinated auctions (one auction for both sides of the connection). This is the responsibility of the Joint Allocation Office, which is tasked with conducting auctions for the transfer of capacity between EU countries.

'If Slovakia were to stop providing capacity to Ukraine, the capacity from this border [Slovakia], according to the established rules, could be distributed among other countries [EU] on a synchronous profile, including Poland,' PSE said in a statement.

Zelensky responds to's threat to halt electricity supply: "We are working with other neighbors in

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Bloomberg quoted a senior Polish official as saying that Warsaw is ready to increase domestic electricity production and exports to Ukraine in case Slovakia stops supplying electricity.

On Friday, 27 December, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country would consider actions in response to Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit from 1 January 2025. One of the options, he said, is to cut off electricity supplies, which Ukraine desperately needs.

Photo: Freepik