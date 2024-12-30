Marilou Audrey Burnel Submits Song For Juno Awards 2025
Date
12/30/2024
"Submitting this song is a huge step forward for me," says Marilou. "The track feels hopeful and full of possibilities, and the incredible feedback I've received inspired me to take this leap."
The song is a blend of electro house and tropical influences, characterized by its uplifting melodies and dynamic energy. Marilou shares that listeners have gone out of their way to praise the track, with some even noting it's on repeat in their daily playlists. "It's rare to have people reach out just to tell you how much they enjoy your music," she adds. "That's why I felt this song deserved to be submitted to the Junos."
Contact: Marilou Audrey Burnel
Music Producer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 438-815-8774
