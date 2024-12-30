Microgreens Market Anticipated To Surpass US$3.805 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.37%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global microgreens is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period, reaching US$3.805 billion in 2030 from US$2.546 billion in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global microgreens market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$3.805 billion in 2030.Microgreens are edible vegetable and herb seedlings and are an emerging food product from commercial crops such as vegetables, grains, and herbs. They are immature plants, harvested between 7 and 21 days, which are much richer in nutrients, flavor-dense, tender-textured, and display vivid colors. Greatly sought after by high-end restaurant chefs and nutritional researchers, they promise powerful flavors, sensorial richness, functionality, and an abundance of vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds. Further, all these attributes have attracted researchers regarding human health and nutrition, as they are predicted to be beneficial for malnutrition, inflammation, and chronic diseases.The global microgreens market is on the rise due to consumer awareness of health benefits and an increase in demand for high-quality organic foods. It is followed by the growth of the food service industry with an increased population of the vegan and vegetarian community, along with increased use of personal care products. Since microgreens pack lots of nutrition, vitamins, and antioxidants , they are favored by health-conscious consumers. The growth of indoor farming will make it easier for the growing of microgreens throughout the year, coupled with increasing applications of microgreens in personal care products, is expected to fuel the market during the projected period.With the emergence of the global microgreens market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, the African Development Bank approved a grant worth $999,000 in May 2024 for the MicroGREEN project under its Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Multi-Donor Trust Fund. This grant will roll out for two years during which the project will provide entrepreneurship capacity building and business skills to at least 1,000 youths aged between 15-35 years in green jobs linked to natural resource management.Access sample report or view details:By type, the global microgreens market can be divided into cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, basil, peas, and others. Broccoli segment is predicted to dominate the market due to their nutritional content, unique flavor, and diverse uses in cooking, although they are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and provide a unique, slightly peppery flavor that is well-suited to many meals. The increase in popularity of green vegetables is driven by rising awareness of the health benefits associated with them and an increasing demand for locally fresh produce.The global microgreens market is segmented by farming into four major types. Commercial greenhouses, with their controlled climate that maximizes plant growth, yield, and quality, will dominate the microgreens market. Diverse attributes that influence this domination are accurate control of temperature, humidity, and light, year-round production, and control of pests and pathogens, which reduces risks associated with those problems and thus minimizes dependence on chemical use.The global microgreens market is divided by end-users into food & beverage, cosmetics, and others. It is expected that the food and beverages segment will dominate the global microgreens market which is attributed primarily to culinary versatility, health benefits associated with it, and the rise and trend of gourmet food. Microgreens can add flavor bursts, color, and texture to many different types of dishes, thus becoming increasingly popular with health-conscious establishments. Awareness of the nutritional value of microgreens is another important factor that pushes the demand for premium ingredients.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global microgreens market is growing significantly. Population rise, changing diets, and government benefit policies would positively contribute to the regional market growth. The consumption of microgreens will also significantly increase as a result of improved disposable incomes in most countries within the Asia Pacific region. Urbanization leads a country to develop convenience food and local farming also and awareness of health and wellness drives a consumer's inclination toward plant-based diets and foods rich in nutrients.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global microgreens market have been covered as Madar Farms, Chef's Garden Inc, North Florida Microgreens, Farmbox Greens LLC, Supple Agro (Microgreens), and Ibiza Microgreens, among others.The market analytics report segments the global microgreens market as follows:.By TypeoBroccolioCabbageoCaulifloweroPeasoBasiloOthers.By FarmingoIndoor FarmingoCommercial GreenhousesoVertical FarmingoOthers.By End-UseroFood & BeverageoCosmeticsoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoAustraliaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoIndiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Madar Farms.2BFresh.Chef's Garden Inc.Metro Microgreens.North Florida Microgreens.AeroFarms LLC.Farmbox Greens LLC.Fresh Origins.Supple Agro (Microgreens).Ibiza MicrogreensExplore More Reports:.Global Frozen Vegetables Market:.Food Spread Market:.Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market:

