OTC Markets Group Welcomes Acuren Corporation To OTCQX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Acuren Corporation (OTCQX: TICA), a leading North American provider of critical asset integrity services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Acuren Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“TICA.” U.S. investors can find current disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Trading on the OTCQX offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which marks an important step in increasing access to our shares to a wider range of investors," said Talman Pizzey, CEO of Acuren Corporation. "This milestone advances our strategy to build a world-leading testing, inspection, certification and compliance organization while enabling shareholders to participate in our long-term value creation. With our strong year-to-date results and robust balance sheet, we look forward to continue building on our success with broadened reach and awareness of the Acuren growth story."

About Acuren Corporation

Acuren is a leading provider of critical asset integrity services. The company operates primarily in North America serving a broad range of industrial markets. It provides these essential and often compliance-mandated (often at customer locations) services in the industrial space and is focused on the recuring maintenance needs of its customers. The work Acuren does fits in the service category referred to as Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) including Nondestructive Testing (NDT) in the field and the laboratory and in-lab destructive testing capabilities. More information can be found at .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...