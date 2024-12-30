Ukraine's Arable Land Decreases By 20% Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, the area of arable land available for harvest in Ukraine has decreased by 20%.

Vitalii Koval, Ukraine's of Agrarian Policy and Food, shared this information during a television broadcast , as reported by Ukrinform.

"We are facing objective factors contributing to rising food prices. For instance, the area of arable land today is 20% smaller than before the war. This year, were harvested from 19.8 million hectares. Additionally, the price increase for each type of product depends on how integrated Ukraine is into the global market for that particular product," Koval explained.

The minister noted that Ukraine produces three times more food than it consumes. When it comes to grain and oilseeds, Ukrainian products remain leaders on the global stage.

Regarding vegetables, Koval pointed out that Ukraine can meet its domestic needs but sometimes has to import due to a lack of storage facilities. He added that exports are not dependent on domestic harvests, as Ukraine produces three times more than it requires.

However, this year's vegetable harvest dropped by 20% due to drought, which immediately impacted prices. Furthermore, the lack of storage facilities leads to price hikes within 4-6 months after the harvest.

As previously reported, the full-scale invasion has caused USD

13 billion in direct losses to Ukraine's agricultural sector.