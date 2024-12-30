US stock futures rise amid easing inflation hopes, averted shutdown

(MENAFN) US stock futures edged higher on Monday, signaling a positive start to the trading week on Wall Street. Investors found encouragement in last week’s inflation data, which hinted at potential policy easing in the coming year, alongside relief over Washington's success in avoiding a government shutdown.



Following a recent wave of central decisions, this week offers fewer market-moving events, with only select meeting minutes on the calendar. There are no scheduled Federal Reserve speeches, and US economic data is expected to play a secondary role.



Key market dynamics remain consistent: the dollar is supported by a robust US economy and elevated bond yields, which in turn weigh on commodities and gold prices.



Futures for the S&P 500 rose by 0.1 percent, while Nasdaq futures climbed 0.4 percent. Last week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined by 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. However, the Nasdaq remains up 30 percent for the year.



In contrast, European markets have faced pressure in recent weeks as investors have shifted their focus to US equities and the dollar. The STOXX 600 index gained 0.4 percent on Monday but is on track for a 4 percent quarterly decline—the worst in 2.5 years—compared to a 3 percent quarterly gain for the S&P 500.

