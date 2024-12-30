South Korea: Foreign Minister Cho Extends Condolences To Plane Crash Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 30 (IANS) South Korea's Foreign Cho Tae-yul extended his condolences on Monday to the of the deadly plane crash at Muan International Airport and their families, including two Thai victims.

"The tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport has left us in utter shock and profound sadness," Cho wrote on the social X.

"Our hearts are torn apart by the loss of so many precious lives, including those of the two Thai nationals who had been on board," he said. "Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to all the victims and their families."

The foreign ministry is working with the respective diplomatic missions of Thailand and South Korea to provide necessary support to the bereaved families, a ministry official said.

Some family members of the two Thai victims killed in the accident were reportedly flying to Seoul on Monday.

The Jeju Air flight, which departed from Bangkok, crashed into the outer wall of the Muan airport, located some 290 kilometres southwest of Seoul, the previous day while attempting a belly landing following a suspected bird strike.

The accident killed all 181 people on board, except for two flight attendants who were in the tail section. The victims included two Thai nationals.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also expressed her condolences to the victims and their families on X, saying that she had directed the country's foreign ministry to assist the bereaved families, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a surge in cancellations of travel deals and airline tickets was reported on Monday as concerns over aviation safety mounted following a deadly airliner crash that claimed 179 lives, according to industry sources.

Jeju Air Co. revealed that 68,000 flight reservations had been canceled as of 1 p.m. Of the canceled tickets, over 33,000 were for domestic flights, while 34,000 were for international routes.

The airline noted that most of the cancellations occurred after 9 a.m. on Sunday, when its flight 7C2216, carrying 181 people, crashed at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan.

Local travel agencies also reported a spike in cancellations of tour packages in the aftermath of the tragedy. Many of them have suspended their TV and online advertisements and promotional campaigns.

"We had about 40 enquiries regarding travel cancellations on Sunday alone. We saw about double the usual amount of cancellations and a 50 per cent decrease in bookings," said a travel agent who requested anonymity.

Industry sources said the travel industry is closely monitoring the situation, anticipating continued impact as public anxiety over aviation safety continues to grow.