Three Flyovers To Come Up Between Gurugram-Faridabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 4 (IANS) To tackle traffic congestion, three flyovers will be constructed at Ghata Mor, Khushbu Chowk DLF and Pali Chowk Crusher Zone on the Gurugram-Faridabad State Highway.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the consultant had prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.

The PWD Department will soon complete all the formalities and send it to the Haryana for further approval.

The officials said once the project is completed, it will provide great relief to the commuters travelling between the two major districts of the state.

Notably, thousands of people come to Gurugram from Faridabad for work every day.

Over 50,000 commuters face harrowing experiences due to traffic jams every day, especially at Ghata Mor, Bandhwari Red Light and Pali Chowk on Faridabad Road.

The state government is working on a plan to make Gurugram-Faridabad road jam-free.

In a recent meeting with the consultant, the officials of the PWD are set to finalise the DPR. However, the consultant said there would be a need to acquire land for the construction of the flyovers.

The PWD has asked the consultant for other information including how much land will be needed at all three places. Currently, the Gurugram-Faridabad road is a four-lane road.

"There was a discussion with the consultant regarding all three flyovers. Soon, the DPR will be finalised, it will be sent to the state government for approval. The construction cost of these flyovers may cost around Rs 35 to 40 crore," Charandeep Singh, Executive Engineer of PWD said.