Firing On DC Kurram Halts Departure Of First Convoy To Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Adviser to Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif stated that the first convoy to Kurram has been temporarily halted due to the firing incident in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram.

He mentioned that DC Kurram Javedullah Mehsud, in the incident, is out of danger but is being airlifted for further treatment. Barrister Saif added that senior and officials are present at the Chapri checkpoint, and investigations into the incident, allegedly caused by miscreants, have commenced.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack, labeling it as a failure and incompetence of the provincial government. "I pray for the swift recovery of DC Javedullah Mehsud," he remarked.

It is worth noting that a grand jirga held in Kohat on December 1 resulted in a peace agreement between the conflicting parties , leading to some relaxation in road blockages. The first convoy carrying essential goods was scheduled to reach Kurram today. However, this incident has once again raised concerns about law and order in the region.