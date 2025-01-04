Bono, Messi, Soros Get Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Biden

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Joe Biden on Saturday will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 honorees, bestowing the highest civilian honor in the United States to entertainers, sports stars, politicians and diplomats.

Among those to receive honors from the outgoing US president are and activist Bono, legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, longtime editor Anna Wintour, soccer superstar Lionel Messi, actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox, and fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

The honorees "are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world," the White House said in a statement.

Others honored in this year's crop are chef Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen NGO, and primate researcher Jane Goodall, a leading environmentalist voice.

Some of the recipients selected by the 82-year-old Democrat have a more political profile, such as billionaire financier and left-wing philanthropist George Soros -- a boogeyman of sorts for Republicans -- and Hillary Clinton, the former first lady, senator and US secretary of state who unsuccessfully ran against Donald Trump for the presidency in 2016.

Soros was honored because he "has supported organizations, and projects across the world that strengthen democracy, human rights, education and social justice," according to a White House statement.

Clinton, meanwhile, "made history many times over decades in public service," including being the first woman nominated by a major party for a US presidential election.

Bobby Kennedy

Biden also chose to posthumously award a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Robert Francis Kennedy, better known as "Bobby" Kennedy or his initials, "RFK."

RFK served as US attorney general while his brother John F. Kennedy was president, and was assassinated in 1968 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"His legacy continues to inspire those committed to justice, equality, and public service," Biden said in a statement.

RFK was also the father of Robert Kennedy Jr., "RFK Jr.", a vaccine skeptic who has been tapped by president-elect Donald Trump to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Biden's selections for the Medal of Freedom illustrate a desire to leave one final mark before leaving office.

On Thursday, in another slight to Trump, Biden awarded a Presidential Citizens Medal to Liz Cheney, a former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming who sat on the house panel investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the US Capitol.

Trump expressed his indignation at the move Friday, calling Cheney, a daughter of former US vice president Dick Cheney, "totally corrupt" and wrote on Truth Social that "Biden rewarded her only because she hated "'TRUMP.'"