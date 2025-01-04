Canada Warns Citizens Against Traveling To Afghanistan Amid Security Concerns

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Canadian has advised its citizens not to to Afghanistan due to the“dangerous security situation and instability.” It also noted that consular assistance in the country is highly limited.

On Friday, January 3, Canada issued a statement highlighting several reasons for the advisory, including“insecurity, attacks, armed conflicts, high crime rates, and widespread human rights violations.” Citizens were urged to avoid travel to Afghanistan under any circumstances.

According to the statement,“The Canadian Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended its operations. Our ability to provide consular assistance and other support in the country is highly restricted.”

The advisory also warned Canadian citizens currently in Afghanistan to stay in secure shelters. It stressed that they are“responsible for their own safety and that of their families.”

Canada further urged its citizens in Afghanistan to contact its Emergency Watch and Response Center for consular assistance if needed.

As of now, the Taliban officials have not responded to Canada's advisory. Previous warnings from countries such as the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom also urged their citizens to avoid traveling to Afghanistan due to security risks.

The Canadian advisory reflects the ongoing concerns about Afghanistan's security situation, highlighting the risks posed by terrorism, crime, and human rights violations. These warnings emphasize the challenges faced by the international community in engaging with Afghanistan under its current administration.

Despite assurances from the Taliban regime, such advisories underline the need for sustained efforts to restore security and build trust in the region. Addressing these issues will be critical for Afghanistan's integration into the global community.

