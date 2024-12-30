Media reports Finland investigating Russian tanker due to vague cable incident

(MENAFN) Authorities in Finland are probing whether a Russian oil tanker, the Eagle S, is linked to the recent severing of an undersea electricity cable in the Gulf of Finland. This incident is the latest in a series of cable disruptions in the region. The Estlink 2 cable, which connects Finland and Estonia, was cut on Wednesday, and Finnish officials stopped the Eagle S shortly afterward for questioning.



Finnish Prime Petteri Orpo confirmed that the authorities are investigating, with the cable operator, Fingrid, exploring various causes, including sabotage and technical issues. The Eagle S is at the center of the investigation, with sources reporting that the tanker is also being looked into regarding the severing of three data cables in the Gulf of Finland last month.



The damaged cables link Finland to Germany, Lithuania, and Sweden. The cause of the Finland-Sweden cable breach was determined to be construction work, but suspicion initially fell on a Chinese vessel, the Yi Peng 3, which passed over the cables around the time of the damage. The ship was later boarded by Chinese investigators, with officials from several countries, including Finland, observing the process.



While it is still unclear whether the Eagle S was involved in the latest cable break, Finnish President Alexander Stubb raised concerns about the risks posed by ships linked to Russia's "shadow fleet."

