Ragnarok: Rebirth Received An ISBN Code By Chinese Government

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or“Company”), a developer and publisher of and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese Title: 仙境傳說:重生), a mobile 3D MMORPG game, received an ISBN code by Chinese disclosed on December 24, 2024.

Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese title: 仙境傳說:重生) marks the third ISBN in 2024 as Ragnaork IP titles following Ragnarok Online (Chinese Title: 仙境传说起源) in February 2024 and Ragnarok Dawn (Chinese Title: 仙境传说:破晓) in June 2024.

Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese title: 仙境傳說:重生) has continued its outstanding performance since its initial launch in Southeast Asia in June 2024. The game ranked first in free download of Apple App Store in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, and ranked second in free download of Google Play in Thailand, demonstrating its continued popularity among Southeast Asian users.

Additionally, in October 2024, Ragnaork: Rebirth (Chinese title: 仙境傳說:重生) ranked first in free download of Apple App Store in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, second in free download of Google Play in Hong Kong and Macau, and third in Taiwan after its pre-download period. Following its official launch in Macau, it ranked second in top-grossing of Apple App Store and fifth in top-grossing of Google Play, proving its success.

Gravity said“We are very excited to introduce our be-loved Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese title: 仙境傳說:重生) to Chinese users, achieving strong performance across all launch regions, and we will try our best to provide successful services in Chinese market.”

[Gravity Official Website]



About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit .

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ...

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ...

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801