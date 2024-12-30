Khyber Police Crack Down On Drug Trade: 8Kg Ice And 32Kg Hashish Seized

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Landi Kotal in Khyber district seized 8 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) and arrested four suspects, while Melawad police recovered 32 kilograms of hashish, with efforts underway to apprehend the fleeing culprits.

According to an official statement, SHO Adnan Afridi, along with Additional SHO Azmat Wali, conducted an operation near the Bypass Railway Tunnel, leading to the arrest of suspects Abdul Sattar, Zia-ur-Rehman, Riaz, and Aziz-ur-Rehman. The team seized 8 kilograms of ice from the suspects, who have since been transferred to custody.

Separately, under the supervision of SHO Melawad Naushad Khan, Additional SHOs Abid Khan and Haroon Khan set up a checkpoint in the Melawad Khwar area. They signaled a motorcyclist to stop, but the suspect sped away upon seeing the police.



Following a brief chase, the suspect abandoned the motorcycle and escaped. A search of the abandoned motorcycle revealed a bag containing 32 kilograms of hashish, which was seized for further legal proceedings.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber emphasized the destructive impact of drugs on society, reaffirming the police's commitment to combating the drug trade. "Khyber police are actively working to eliminate drug-related activities. Operations against those involved in the narcotics trade will continue across the district without discrimination until this menace is eradicated," the DPO stated.

The operations highlight Khyber police's ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and ensure community safety