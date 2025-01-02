Berlin Airport expects significant increase in passenger numbers in 2025

(MENAFN) Berlin Airport, the main airport in Germany's capital, is anticipating a significant increase in passenger numbers in the upcoming year compared to 2024. According to Aletta von Massenbach, the airport's president, passenger traffic is expected to reach between 26 and 27 million. This is a notable rise from the 25.5 million recorded last year, which represents a growth of approximately 10 percent compared to 2023. This growth reflects the overall recovery and expansion of air travel at the airport.



Von Massenbach acknowledged that the development of air traffic is influenced by several factors, including geopolitical conflicts, crises, and economic trends. These global influences play a significant role in shaping the future of air travel and its growth prospects. However, she also pointed out that high taxes and government fees in Germany are likely to impede further expansion. These costs could potentially reduce connectivity and lead to only moderate growth in air traffic at the airport.



A case in point is Ryanair, which has already announced plans to cut its operations at Berlin Airport by 20 percent starting in the summer of 2025, citing rising costs as a major factor. This reduction in capacity highlights the challenges airlines face in maintaining profitability in an environment of high operating costs.



Despite these challenges, von Massenbach expressed satisfaction with the airport's performance in 2024, which exceeded expectations. She pointed out that the airport's growth was above the German average, showcasing the resilience of Berlin Airport even amidst the obstacles facing the aviation industry in Germany.

