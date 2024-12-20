Binance Futures Launches CGPT/USDT Perpetual Contracts

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 20th, 2024, Chainwire

In a significant move, Binance Futures, the leading derivatives exchange platform, today announced the launch of its CGPT/USDT Perpetual Contract. This latest addition expands the platform's trading offerings while highlighting the growing prominence of AI-focused cryptocurrencies in the digital asset ecosystem.

The new perpetual contract introduces advanced trading capabilities for ChainGPT token (CGPT), offering traders leverage of up to 75x with USDT as the settlement asset. This addition to Binance Futures' suite of products demonstrates the platform's commitment to providing diverse trading opportunities while meeting the evolving demands of cryptocurrency traders.

The perpetual contract format allows traders to hold positions indefinitely without expiration dates, providing flexibility for short-term and long-term trading strategies. Implementing a ±2.00% capped funding rate with four-hour settlements ensures a stable and predictable trading environment for all participants.

Trading of CGPT/USDT Perpetual Contracts will be available through Binance Futures' advanced trading interface, which provides robust risk management tools and real-time market data to support informed trading decisions.

Key Features of the CGPT/USDT Perpetual Contract:



Maximum leverage: 75x

Settlement asset: USDT

Trading availability: 24/7

Capped funding rate: ±2.00% with four-hour settlement intervals Multi-Assets Mode support: Enables trading using various margin assets, including BTC

For more information about the CGPT/USDT Perpetual Contract and how to start trading, please visit Binance Futures' official website or contact the support team.

About ChainGPT

Incepted in 2023, ChainGPT is a leading provider of AI-powered tools for the blockchain and Web3 industries. It emerged as a project to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and AI, creating innovative solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. Leveraging advanced AI techniques, ChainGPT enhances blockchain functionality with its tools and applications, including SDKs and APIs for automated smart contract generation, a Web3 AI chatbot, an NFT generator, and an IDO launchpad. With established partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders such as Google, Nvidia, and BNB Chain, ChainGPT continues to pioneer efficient and user-friendly AI solutions in the blockchain space.

As a relatively young but rapidly growing project, ChainGPT's mission is to revolutionize the intersection of blockchain and AI, with a vision to unlock the potential of autonomous AI agents in Web3.

