Cold Weather, Fog Expected Thursday In Most Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- Most regions in the Kingdom are experiencing cold weather on Thursday, with mild temperatures recorded in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD). High-altitude clouds are expected to appear, accompanied by moderate southeastern winds.The JMD report warns of reduced horizontal visibility during the morning hours due to fog over mountainous and plain areas. Additionally, there is a risk of frost formation in the early hours of the morning over mountainous areas, as well as parts of the Badia and plains.Similar weather conditions are forecast for Friday, with cold weather persisting across most regions and mild temperatures continuing in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds will remain visible, and moderate southeastern winds will prevail.A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Saturday, bringing relatively cold weather to most parts of the Kingdom. In contrast, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer conditions. High-altitude clouds will continue to appear, with moderate southeastern winds persisting.By Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly again, with relatively cold weather in most areas and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium and high-altitude clouds will increase, and southeastern winds will become occasionally active, raising dust, particularly in the Badia regions.The report indicates that temperatures in eastern Amman today range between 14 C and 4 C, while western Amman sees temperatures of 12 C to 2 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are expected to range from 11 C to 2 C, with Al-Sharah highlands experiencing 10 C to 1 C. The Dead Sea will record temperatures between 21 C and 11 C, and Aqaba will range from 21 C to 12 C.