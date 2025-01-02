Rakul Preet Singh Reveals The Two Greatest Assets Of Her Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh has recently revealed what she considers to be the two greatest assets of her life - and time.

In her latest social post, the actress emphasized the importance of prioritizing physical and mental well-being, as well as the value of time in both personal and professional life.

On Thursday, Rakul took to her Instagram handle to share a positive note that read, "Your two greatest assets in life: Health and time. Invest in your health. It will buy you more time." Along with the image, she wrote in the caption,“Kuch gyaan ki baat ho jaye,” which roughly translates to "Let me share some wisdom."

In addition to her motivational post, Rakul also shared an exciting announcement about her upcoming film,“Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 21st.

Sharing the post, the 'Thank God' actress wrote,“Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai-kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025 @arjunkapoor @rakulpreet @bhumipednekar #MudassarAziz @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pvrpictures @jjustmusicofficial.”

Rakul and her partner, Jackky Bhagnani, welcomed 2025 in London. Yesterday, the actress shared beautiful glimpses of their romantic New Year celebrations. Along with the pictures, she wrote,“Happpppy new year from us to you! May 2025 be the most amazing year ever, filled with abundance, love, and light... Aur 2024 ke last kuch din aise the #london #paris.”

In the pictures, Rakul and Jackky were seen striking poses together for the camera. In one particularly intimate shot, Jackky kissed his partner on the cheek. Other images captured the couple setting major relationship goals for their fans.

Rakul also gave a sneak peek into their romantic vacation in London, sharing a series of pictures and videos from their fun-filled getaway. During their trip, they celebrated a special occasion - Jackky's birthday on December 25.

Rakul posted a heartfelt message for her husband, calling him“the best gift Santa could have given her.”

She wrote,“Happppppy bdayyyy babyyyyy!! You are the best gift Santa could have given me!! You are the best son, best brother, best friend, and best husband. May this year bring all the success and joy you deserve. May you keep smiling always and keep me cracking up with your dry sense of humor forever. Loveeeee you to infinity and beyond @jackkybhagnani.”