Police Attaches Properties Of Narcotics Offenders In South Kashmir's Anantnag

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Monday said that it have attached three properties of drug peddlers in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.
In s statement, the police said that in a significant effort to curb the Drug menace and dismantle narcotics networks, Anantnag Police have attached properties valued at ₹1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These actions demonstrate the district's commitment to combating drug-related crimes and deterring offenders.
The details are at Nowshera, Srigufwar a single-storey residential house and one Kanal of land, valued at ₹20 lakhs, belonging to Bilal Ahmad Rather, son of Wali Mohammad Rather, resident of Nowshera, Srigufwara, have been attached. Bilal is implicated in FIR No. 57/2021 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act, linked to the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotic substances.
At Sirhama, Srigufwara a residential house on a one-Kanal plot, worth ₹40 lakhs, belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie, resident of Sirhama, Srigufwara, has been seized. Ganaie is involved in FIR No. 99/2021 under the NDPS Act, related to the recovery of a significant quantity of contraband.
At Ainoo, Aishmuqam aresidential house valued at ₹40 lakhs, owned by Rouf Ahmad Nanda, son-in-law of Gull Mohammad Tantray, resident of Ainoo, Aishmuqam, has been attached. Nanda is implicated in FIR No. 34/2022 under Sections 8/15-29 of the NDPS Act.
The seized properties will remain under the custody of authorities until legal proceedings are finalized. These decisive actions aim to disrupt the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and send a strong message to offenders.
Anantnag Police appeal to the Public to assist in the fight against drug trafficking by sharing any relevant information. Together, we can work towards creating a safer, drug-free society, reads the statement.
