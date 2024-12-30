Qingfeng Sun Protective Suit By Li Cheng, Yan Wang And Suwan Yuan Wins Iron A' Design Award In Baby Products Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Qingfeng Sun Protective Suit

Innovative Children's Sun Protective Suit Recognized for Excellence in Design, Functionality, and Safety

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of baby products design, has announced Qingfeng Sun Protective Suit by Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the suit's exceptional design, which incorporates rare earth technology to provide superior UV protection and comfort for children.The Qingfeng Sun Protective Suit addresses a critical need within the baby products industry for effective and comfortable sun protection. By breaking through technological barriers and utilizing innovative materials, this design aligns with current trends and advances industry standards. The suit's lightweight construction, breathability, and antibacterial properties offer practical benefits for both children and parents, ensuring a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience.What sets the Qingfeng Sun Protective Suit apart is its application of rare earth technology, which enables the fabric to absorb and convert a wide spectrum of ultraviolet rays (100-400nm) efficiently and safely. This full-band UV protection, coupled with the suit's lightweight design and cooling properties, provides comprehensive coverage without compromising comfort. The antibacterial function, with a 99% effectiveness rate, further enhances the suit's hygienic and protective qualities.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to the dedication and innovation of the design team at Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co., Ltd. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire future projects and drive the brand's commitment to creating cutting-edge, child-centric products. By continuously pushing the boundaries of design and technology, Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co., Ltd. aims to revolutionize the baby products industry and provide families with the best possible solutions for their children's needs.Qingfeng Sun Protective Suit was designed by Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan.Interested parties may learn more at:About Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan YuanLi Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan are part of the design team at Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese enterprise specializing in multi-brand garments. With a focus on innovation and child-centric design, they have contributed to the development of the company's renowned children's fashion brand, Balabala. Their expertise and dedication to creating cutting-edge, functional, and comfortable products for children have been instrumental in the success of the Qingfeng Sun Protective Suit.About Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd.Founded in 1996, Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co., Ltd. is a cross-industry comprehensive private enterprise that specializes in multi-brand garments. The company boasts two major clothing brands, Semir and Balabala, which are leading brands in China's sportswear and children's garment industry, respectively. Balabala, a famous children's fashion clothing brand, offers a wide range of products designed to meet children's needs across various scenarios. With an international professional design team and a focus on cutting-edge fabrics and technologies, Balabala aims to create suitable and enjoyable clothing for children of all ages, contributing to a happy childhood experience.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the integration of industry best practices. These honored works are expected to provide quality of life improvements and contribute to making the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the baby products industry. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from leading professionals, agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of influential experts, industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this award, entrants showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to advancing the baby products industry. Winning an A' Design Award provides enhanced recognition and status within this competitive field, while ultimately promoting the power of good design to create a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

