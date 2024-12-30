PMQ Annual Design Festival Cultivates Talents For The Design Industry Detour 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2024 - Since 2014, deTour, presented by PMQ and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), has become Hong Kong's annual design festival, gathering numerous local and international design talents to showcase their creativity and vision to local audiences and tourists. It also offers an opportunity for interdisciplinary collaborations among designers, allowing them to transform their wonderful ideas into practical design practices that promote Hong Kong design power.





PMQ annual design festival cultivates talents for the design industry deTour 2024

deTour 2024 concluded successfully at PMQ, lasting for 17 days. It brought together 17 installations and exhibitions created by local and international co-creators, over 40 workshops, 13 Creative Voice sessions, and more than 100 guided tours, and the new family-friendly creative programme "deTour Kids", showcased the inner value of design from the outside in, delving deep into the profound meanings behind design connections. The event drew numerous design enthusiasts, students, families, and the general public, creating a vibrant atmosphere where participants were inspired by the whole experience. This platform fostered a shared space for exchanging design ideas, injecting fresh vitality into the local design community!



This year's design festival is full of design highlights. For instance, renowned Hong Kong graphic designer Sandy Choi showcases his work " Being Transferred", featuring 33 items that hold special meaning to him, alongside corresponding Instagram posts. Sandy participated in deTour for the first time, expressing his excitement in sharing his possessions, memories, and experiences with the public, finding the experience to be very refreshing! Moreover, deTour collaborated with four overseas co-creators this year, presenting a series of design works with international perspectives and unique styles. This includes Art-tech duo based in Seoul Kimchi and Chips' "REWORLD Type 2", Korean designer Yoojin Chung's "Capturing Qi (氣)", Moon Seop Seo's "Passage to the Lake", and Japanese designer Naonori Yago's "Imitative Behavior: In the Footsteps of My Daughters". Yago mentioned that participating in deTour 2024 was the most interesting experience of the year for him. deTour integrates different cultural design philosophies, offering the audience a cross-cultural design feast.



PMQ x deTour design festival

The Next Ten Years: Inspiring Potential, Cultivating Talents

As an iconic design landmark in Hong Kong, PMQ provides a hub for local creative entrepreneurs and designers for connection and resource-sharing. In the past ten years, many local and overseas design talents have emerged in deTour and showcased their ideas to local and international audiences through experimental works, exploring new possibilities for their career paths and developing into experienced designers.



deTour design festival has played a significant role in elevating design literacy across various industries, inspiring innovative ideas, cultivating talents, and increasing public engagement in creative exhibitions. PMQ invites more talented and passionate designers to participate in future deTour design festivals, showcasing creativity, sharing ideas, and engaging with fellow designers to collectively build a vibrant and creative design community. Together, let's inject new energy and inspiration into Hong Kong's design industry.









MENAFN30122024003551001712ID1109041202