Iodine Market By Source, Form, Application, And Region (2024-2032) With Value Chain, SWOT, Pricing, And Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The global iodine market size reached US$ 997.9 million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 1.51 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2032.

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global iodine market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on source, form and application.



There is presently a rise in the number of people suffering from I2 deficiency disorders, which include mental retardation, hypothyroidism, goiter, cretinism, and varying degrees of other growth and developmental abnormalities. As a result, international health organizations are mandating the use of all food-grade salt in households and food processing units for preventing and controlling I2 deficiency disorders around the world. This, in confluence with the thriving pharmaceutical industry, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, I2 is employed as a disinfectant for cleaning surfaces and storage containers, skin soaps and bandages, and purifying water. It also plays a crucial role as a reagent in analytical chemistry and a catalyst in the alkylation and condensation of aromatic amines and sulfation and sulfonations.

Apart from this, I2 is used in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic chemicals, radiopaque contrast agents, animal feed supplements, stabilizers, inks, colorants, photographic chemicals, and synthetic rubber. This, coupled with the rising demand for I2 in X-radiation imaging modalities, such as computed tomography (CT), is strengthening the growth of the market.

Other factors, such as the increasing health consciousness among individuals and significant growth in the healthcare industry, are positively influencing the overall sales and profitability.

