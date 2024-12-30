HIL 2024-25: Happy To Start The Season With Two Points, Says Soorma's Harmanpreet Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Rourkela (Odisha), Dec 30 (IANS) Soorma Hockey Club captain Harmanpreet Singh is elated to open their account in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season with two points after securing a shootout win over Tamil Nadu Dragons at the Birsa Munda Hockey in Rourkela on Sunday.

Nathan Ephraums (49') scored the first goal of the game for Tamil Nadu Dragons in the fourth quarter but Gurjant Singh (54') quickly equalised for Soorma Hockey Club, ending regulation time as a 1-1 draw.

Harmanpreet, Victor Wegnez, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nicolas Keenan scored for Soorma Hockey Club while Vincent Vanasch made two saves to win the match 1-1 (4-1) in penalty shootouts.

"We had the ball possession for most of the time in the match and throughout the match, we played well. This was our first match with new players and we have built a lot. In the next match, we will try to improve and win the match. Shootout is always a 50-50 chance and we're happy to win the match and start with two points," Harmanpreet said after the match.

With two points, Soorma Hockey Club have sealed the third spot in the points table and will next take on UP Rudras in their next clash on Thursday.

In the other match of the day, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeated Hyderabad Toofans 3-2 to secure full three points from the clash.

Currently, Bengal Tigers are leading the HIL standings while Delhi SG Pipers and Soorma Hockey Club are placed second and third respectively. Team Gonasika and Tamil Nadu Dragons sit at fourth and fifth sports respectively.

UP Rudras and Kalinga Lancers are yet to play their first game in the tournament while Hyderabad Toofans are yet to open scoring in the season.