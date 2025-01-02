Pooja Banerjii Responds To Being Blamed For Money Launderingcase

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Television Pooja Banerjii has responded to being falsely accused in a money laundering case, expressing her disappointment over the recent allegations.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Pooja clarified that she had been wrongfully blamed for the case, with her name, picture, and credentials circulated by several outlets.

Banerjii, who was in South Africa with her family when the allegations were made, shared her frustration with how the media handled the situation. She revealed that many media outlets did not cross-check the information with her or her team before publishing the false news. Despite reaching out to several journalists to clarify the truth, Pooja claimed that some ignored her, while others were reluctant to retract the story due to their egos.

In a note on her Instagram handle, she wrote,“Hello my dear well-wishers, A Very Happy New Year to all of you. I wouldn't have wanted to put this up as my first post of 2025 but sadly the last few days have been rather disappointing and filled with remorse. I was recently falsely blamed for a money laundering case, sadly the news was circulated by almost all the media pages and outlets with my name, picture and my credentials. I wasn't aware of this news as I was in South Africa with my family when the false allegations were made without any comment from me or my team.”

“My family members were extremely distressed with such a huge false allegation being spread all over the news that we have decided to go the legal route in order to clear my standing that no such breach of law was done by me and to all my family, friends and well-wishers I'm sorry if this false news has hurt you but I will stand against lies and make sure that this doesn't happen with anyone and the media who still didn't believe me, Definitely do a double cross-check on such baseless reports. I request for everyone's support in my cause.. #satyamevajayate to all the media people, you have real power to change the world and I truly believe in it, my request is that the faith of such people shouldn't waiver,” the post further read.

Last month, actress Mallika Sherawat and Kumkum Bhagya star Pooja Banerjee were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding their alleged involvement with a Pakistani betting portal, Magicwin.