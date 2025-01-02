Uzbekistan’s inflation rate declines to lowest level since April

(MENAFN) Data released by the Uzbekistan Statistics Agency on Thursday revealed a notable drop in the country’s inflation rate for the past month, reaching its lowest level since April. The report indicated that consumer prices rose by 9.8 percent on an annual basis in December, marking the lowest annual increase in eight months. This decline suggests that inflationary pressures in Uzbekistan have eased to some extent, providing a more stable economic outlook for the country.



In addition to the annual inflation rate, the monthly increase in consumer prices stood at 1.04 percent. This reflects ongoing price adjustments, though the monthly rise was not as steep as some had anticipated. The overall trend highlights the more gradual nature of price increases in Uzbekistan in recent months, which is a positive sign for consumers and the broader economy.



Food prices, which have a significant impact on household budgets, rose by 1.8 percent on a monthly basis in December. However, on an annual basis, food prices saw a more moderate increase of 2.4 percent. These increases suggest that while food costs remain a concern for consumers, they have not experienced the same level of surge as other sectors.



Non-food prices showed a mixed trend, rising by 0.4 percent monthly and 7.7 percent annually. These figures reflect a more significant long-term increase in non-food items, which could point to persistent inflationary pressures in certain sectors of the economy. Despite the rise in non-food prices, the overall decrease in inflation provides some relief to consumers in Uzbekistan.

