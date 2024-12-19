Ellington Properties appoints Aroma for “The Sanctuary” project

(MENAFN) Ellington Properties has revealed that it has appointed Aroma International Building Contracting as the main contractor for its ambitious project, The Sanctuary. This new development, located in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, marks a significant milestone for the company as it brings its vision to life. The total value of the contract is AED 600 million, highlighting the scale and importance of the project.



The Sanctuary is a luxurious villa complex that is set to be completed by the second quarter of 2026. According to Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington, partnering with Aroma International Construction is a crucial step in achieving the vision for this prestigious development. The project promises to offer an exceptional living experience, with each villa featuring high-end amenities and state-of-the-art technology.



One of the standout features of the villas will be private elevators and advanced smart home systems, ensuring convenience and modern living for residents. The complex will also offer a variety of recreational spaces, designed for relaxation and enjoyment. Among these will be a nature-inspired playground for children and a dedicated area for water-based activities.



The development of The Sanctuary is a part of Ellington’s ongoing commitment to creating high-quality residential communities. The collaboration with Aroma International Building Contracting ensures that the project will be built to the highest standards, with an emphasis on luxury, innovation, and sustainability.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109010419