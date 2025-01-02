Tesla cybertruck explosion outside trump hotel in Las Vegas kills one, injures seven

(MENAFN) A Tesla Cybertruck that looked to be transporting pyrotechnics caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring seven more, according to investigators.



At a press conference, representatives from the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan said that someone had died inside the futuristic-looking pickup truck and that they were attempting to extricate the body. Numerous individuals were transported to a hospital, while seven more in the vicinity suffered minor injuries.



A county spokesperson stated in a statement that the fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported around 8:40 AM.



A law enforcement official claimed that the truck, which looked to be loaded with fireworks, was hired through the Turo app. Due to their lack of public speaking authorization, the official talked on condition of anonymity.



According to a person with knowledge of the situation, law enforcement officials have not ruled out terrorism as a potential motivation. Since they were not permitted to publicly disclose the investigation's specifics, the individual talked on condition of anonymity.



MENAFN02012025000045016953ID1109048232