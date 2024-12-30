Automotive Sun Visor Market Will Expand At A CAGR Of 4.8% Between 2025 And 2034, Reaching USD 4.01 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The demand for automotive sun visor is being positively driven by laws requiring cars to meet specific safety standards and a growing emphasis on driver safety. New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview The automotive sun visor market was estimated to be worth USD 2.52 billion in 2024. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2034, from USD 2.63 billion in 2025 to USD 4.01 billion by 2034. Market Introduction An automotive sun visor, sometimes referred to as the windscreen, is a hinged flap that is placed inside a car above the windshield to shield the occupants from the sun's glare. A sun visor's primary function is to keep the driver's line of sight unobstructed in order to avoid collisions. Acetate or padded cardboard is typically used to make sun visors. The majority of contemporary cars have two sun visors, one on the driver's side and one on the passenger side. The rearview mirror is frequently positioned between the two sun visors. You can lower each visor to help block sunlight coming through the windshield. To prevent sunlight from shining on the side of the face, some are made to be able to be removed from a single bracket and turned toward the side window, covering a tiny portion of the window at the top. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Growth Drivers

The demand for necessary, affordable, feature-rich interior car parts like sun visors is rising as a result of the expansion of the automotive sector in developing nations like Africa and India. Consequently, the automotive sun visor market is being driven by the growth of the automotive industry.

Higher income levels have enabled consumers to invest in high-end vehicles or aftermarket upgrades like improved sun visors. As a result, rising disposable income in the general population is driving the automotive sun visor market forward. Innovations like smart or electrochromic sun visors, which automatically adapt to light conditions to offer improved convenience and glare protection, are predicted to fuel demand for automotive sun visor market. Market Trends

Sun visors are a crucial component since automakers are giving priority to features that increase driver comfort and decrease distractions as a result of growing awareness of road safety. The demand for automotive sun visor market is being positively impacted by regulations that mandate that vehicles meet specific safety standards. Key Players in Automotive Sun Visor Market

Irvin Automotive Products, Inc.

Grupo Antolin

GUMOTEX

KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD.

FOMPAK

Hayashi Telempu Corporation

Benecke-Kaliko AG

BRACE

Grios s.r.o.

OTOTRIM Panel Industry and Trade SA

ContiTech AG

Magna International Inc. ACME Specialty Manufacture Automotive Sun Visor Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 2.52 billion Market value in 2034 USD 4.01 billion CAGR 4.8 % Base year 2024 Historical data 2020 – 2023 Forecast period 2025 – 2034

Regional Insights

With regard to automotive sun visors market, the report provides regionally specific market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growing demand for electric vehicles in North America led to the region holding the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. Because manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to meet the general public's demand, there is a growing demand for automotive sun visors. Furthermore, the region's rising disposable income is fueling the demand for electric cars, which is driving the growth of the North American automotive sun visor market.

The automotive sun visors market in Asia Pacific is expanding significantly as a result of increasing mergers and acquisitions between big automakers that aim to increase production capacity. The region's automakers are expanding their manufacturing capacity by partnering with and strategically purchasing important rivals. Furthermore, in an effort to reach a wider market, these mergers and acquisitions have resulted in the sharing of technology and resources. Additionally, Asia Pacific's need for automotive sun visors is being driven by rising car sales.

Automotive Sun Visor Market Development

In October 2024, Volkswagen released an updated GT line of Virtus in the market. During a meeting with shareholders in March of this year, the carmaker first revealed the GT Line and GT Plus Sport trims.

In November 2024, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. declared that it had completed its investment in Kesai Kogyo Co., Ltd., a prominent Japanese supplier of auto parts. The purchase of Kasai Kogyo's most recent Class A preferred shares is another aspect of the investment.





Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation

Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)



Conventional LCD

By Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)



Passenger Cars Commercial Cars

By Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

