PSG Vs AS Monaco: First Batch Of Tickets Sold Out

Doha: fans in Qatar and from around the Arab world are looking forward to a riveting clash featuring some of the brightest stars in football participating in the Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar.

Initially released on December 23, the first batch of tickets for the much-anticipated match sold out, with a second batch released in the afternoon yesterday.

Tickets start from QR30 and are available on .

The match will see champions and French Cup winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Ligue 1 runners-up AS Monaco on 5 January, 7:30pm kickoff, at Stadium 974.

Stadium 974 is one of the most unique venues in the world of football. It is constructed entirely from shipping containers and modular steel, and was built specifically for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The arena offers an amazing football viewing experience, including a number of accessible seating options for disabled fans.

Both Paris Saint Germain and AS Monaco boast a number of football stars, all of whom will look to add another trophy to their list of titles when they vie for the French Super Cup.

A star-studded PSG side feature the likes of Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, South Korea's Lee Kang-in and Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi, who led his national team on a historic run during Qatar 2022.

AS Monaco, who finished second last season in the Ligue 1 behind PSG, will also field a strong side featuring Japanese sensation Takumi Minamino as well as Moroccan rising star Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar is being organized by the Local Organizing Committee for Football Events.