AC Milan draws 1-1 with Roma in Week 18 match of Serie A

(MENAFN) AC Milan played to a 1-1 draw with Roma in their Week 18 match of the Italian on Sunday, continuing their campaign at San Siro Stadium. The match saw both teams exchange goals in an exciting contest that kept fans on edge. AC Milan took the lead in the 16th minute when Tijjani Reijnders scored with a clinical close-range finish, set up by a precise assist from Youssouf Fofana.



However, Roma quickly responded, leveling the score just seven minutes later. Paulo Dybala found the back of the net to equalize, and the match would remain deadlocked for the rest of the game. Despite attempts from both teams, neither side was able to break the tie, and the game ended with a share of the points.



With this result, AC Milan remains in eighth place in the Serie A standings with 27 points. The team will look to build on their performance as they continue their season, aiming to climb higher in the table. On the other hand, Roma sits in 10th place with 20 points, still struggling to find consistency in their league campaign.



Both teams will be looking to improve their form in the coming weeks as the competition for higher positions intensifies. This draw was a disappointing result for both sides, but it may provide a chance for reflection as they prepare for their next fixtures.

