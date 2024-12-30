Mark Cuban Has The Perfect Response To Elon Musk's Call To Post Positive Content On X

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mark Cuban has taken a small but sharp dig at Elon Musk in his recent tweet, in which he called for more positive content on his social X.

On Sunday, Musk posted,“Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform”.

Cuban reported this and wrote,“You first”.

Musk has been called out for objectionable posts several times in the past, whether he endorsed Germany's far-right AfD party, criticised H-1B visa policies, or engaged in the US immigration debate .

Musk had also attacked Australian media for negative coverage and amplified political views, including support for Donald Trump, leading to concerns over his polarizing influence. The X owner also faced criticism for a tweet that was deemed inappropriate about Taylor Swift.

Musk's call for“positive, beautiful” content was met with sharp criticism as X users shared his older posts highlighting the irony of his demand.

Several users shared Musk's stance on H1-B visa in which he told the MAGA supporters to“Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

A Donald Trump loyalist said,“I will try, but I'm confused now: Which part of your post is the beautiful, and which part is the positive? Can I phone a friend?”

“This you?” asked another user.

“Dear Untrainable Racist Subtards, When you finish FUCKING YOURSELF in the face, please post positive content. Love, H1-Elon,” mocked another user.

“You mean like this?” said another user quoting Musk's“My tolerance for subtards is limited” post.

“Bro, you've just endorsed the German neo-nazi party. Maybe you should sit this one out Elon,” said another user.

A user highlighted:“Yes, but the current algorithms on X prioritize posts that provoke shock, anger, or surprise, while quality posts are sidelined. Please consider improving these algorithms.”