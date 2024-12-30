Mexican government finds 17 bodies near Mexico-Guatemala border

(MENAFN) Mexican government have found 17 male bodies in many underground graves close to the Guatemala border in the southern state of Chiapas, state prosecutors stated on Sunday.



The graves were found in a police missions in La Concordia, a city plagued by bloodshed caused by warring drug gangs.



State Attorney General Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca stated that searches that was done over the past 72 hours showed three graves have three dead bodies in the Zaragoza region of La Concordia.



In Costa Azul, government found eight extra graves with 12 dead males, comprise two untouched and 10 injured, Abarca stated.



“Likewise, two clandestine graves were located in the Nueva Esperanza locality in the municipality of Palenque, with the remains of two male bodies," he also said.



The bodies have been moved to the forensic medical service for recognition and to know the time of death, he announced.



Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramirez Aguilar vowed to intensify operations in the region. "We are restoring tranquility and social peace in the region. We will not take a step back! Peace is everyone's task," he declared on social media.





MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040917