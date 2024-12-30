Wildfire in Argentina destroys around 1,450 hectares of national park

(MENAFN) A wildfire has devastated approximately 1,450 hectares of Nahuel Huapi National Park in the southern Argentine province of Rio Negro, local authorities reported on Friday. The fire, which started on Wednesday in the southern region of the park, has been spreading towards the northern head of Lake Martin. This area had already been severely affected by wildfires in 2022, according to a statement from the park's administration.



In response to the fire, authorities have closed trails in the southern and central parts of the protected area for safety reasons. The fire’s rapid advancement has prompted the deployment of 46 firefighters to assist in controlling the blaze, particularly in the rear sections of the fire. Their efforts also include improving escape routes to ensure the safety of the firefighting crew. However, the dense smoke generated by the wildfire has made aerial firefighting operations impossible due to poor visibility.



Local authorities also noted that the smoke from the fire has begun to impact the nearby city of Bariloche, one of Argentina's top tourist destinations. Bariloche is famous for its ski slopes in winter and its scenic lakes and mountains during the summer months, but the current situation has led to visibility issues and potential health risks for residents and visitors.



The fire remains a serious concern as it threatens not only the environment but also the local community and tourism industry. Efforts to contain the wildfire continue as firefighters work in challenging conditions to control its spread.

