Minister Inaugurates Al Yezwa Market At Al-Ruwais Port
Date
12/30/2024 2:18:32 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of transport HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani today inaugurated Al Yezwa market at Al-Ruwais Port, which focuses on handicrafts, in the presence of several senior officials from Mwani Qatar and entities operating in the country.
Established in an area of 930 sq m, the area is characterized by such a unique design that combines authenticity and modernity. It includes several shops that focus on the manufacturing of various handicraft products such as saffron, textiles, gemstone and silver works, ships, pots, leather, and copper handicrafts, with the aim of supporting and promoting the craftsmen works through a marketing platform for this industry, providing a unique experience that combines shopping and learning about heritage
The name of the market comes from the Qatari dialect, where the word Al Yezwa refers to the crew of a diving or fishing ship.
MENAFN30122024000063011010ID1109040847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.