One Dead In Clash Over Land Dispute In MP's Bhind

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 30 (IANS) One person was killed and at least three in a clash between two groups during a dispute over land in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Lahchura village, under the Gohad police station area where the fighting groups opened fire at each other late at night on Sunday.

The dispute started with a verbal exchange between the groups which soon escalated into violence, resulting in the death of one person on the spot. Two injured persons have been admitted to hospital.

Upon receiving information, the police team lead reached the spot and took control of the situation. Later, Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav also arrived at the spot and a heavy police force was deployed to avoid further clash.

According to police, the dispute arose over 1,700 bighas of land at Jadhav Farm House near Malanpur Industrial Area. The piece of land was being cultivated by villagers from Lahchura and Mahon villages for a long time.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggested that the farm's owner sold 133 bighas to one Ramnaresh Singh Sikarwar, who heads a social body -- Manav Seva Sansthan and Rajrajeshwari Developers.

Soon after buying the land, Sikarwar declared the land residential and began constructing a boundary.

On Sunday evening, Sikarwar's team bulldozed mustard crop to build a boundary, prompting villagers to protest. The situation quickly turned violent, with villagers breaking the boundary and setting fire to a few vehicles, a tractor, and an earthmoving machine. They also damaged three cars. As the violence was going on. fire both sides opened fire at each other, resulting in the death of a farmer, Amrish Tomar, and serious injury to a man named Santosh Sharma.

According to police, Sikarwar claimed to have compensated the original landowners and accused some villagers of demanding more money.

The land was registered in favour of Devendra Singh Bhadoria in April 2024, who resides in Etawah, Bhind, and also has properties in Gwalior. The police are looking for the accused involved in the incident.

"The situation is under control now. People involved in violent clashes are being searched and they will be nabbed soon," Bhind Superintendent of Police Ashit Yadav told media persons.