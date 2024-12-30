CRPF Head Constable Dies After Faling Unconscious In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Date
12/30/2024 2:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A CRPF head constable died after suddenly falling unconscious in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.
Officials said that a head constable of CRPF suddenly fell unconscious, he was immediately shifted to District hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency GNS.
He has been identified as Kharat Prakash of G Coy 116bn of CRPF. He was deployed in district jail Anantnag.
Meanwhile, Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.
