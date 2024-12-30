CRPF Head Constable Dies After Faling Unconscious In South Kashmir's Anantnag

Officials said that a head constable of CRPF suddenly fell unconscious, he was immediately shifted to District hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency GNS.

He has been identified as Kharat Prakash of G Coy 116bn of CRPF. He was deployed in district jail Anantnag.

Meanwhile, have registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.

