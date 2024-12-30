Ministry of Energy of Ukraine to discover alternative options to produce power

(MENAFN) The of of Ukraine is discovering alternative options for produce electricity from other sources after threats by Slovak Primer Robert Fico to block electricity supplies. Deputy of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk declared this on a television meeting, Ukrinform reads.



"Of course, this situation is being taken into account to maximally balance the energy system and consider these risks... And, of course, alternative options for additional electricity from other directions are currently being worked on," the Deputy Minister stated.



Active reparation work is continuing, Kolisnyk stated, underlining that every assault has negative impact for Ukraine's power infrastructure. Emergency repair crew are functioning round the clock to deal with these issues.



“Despite 13 targeted attacks on civilian energy infrastructure this year, the energy system remains stable, balanced, and intact. Load management through necessary schedules is applied only when deficits or excessive loads arise,” he said.



