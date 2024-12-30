Torp Airport in Norway recommences operations following emergency landing

(MENAFN) Torp Airport in Norway resumed operations on Sunday afternoon after a Boeing 737 from Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), which had made an emergency landing the previous evening, was cleared from the runway. The incident, which took place on Saturday night, disrupted the travel plans of approximately 5,000 passengers, leading to multiple flight cancellations and delays throughout the weekend, according to national broadcaster NRK.



The flight, originally traveling from Oslo to Amsterdam, was diverted to Torp Airport after the pilots reported a hydraulic failure. The failure caused difficulties in controlling the plane, and it ended up veering off the runway onto the grass after landing around 7 p.m. Fortunately, all 176 passengers and six crew members aboard the flight were safely evacuated without any injuries, as confirmed by KLM in a statement.



Passengers aboard the flight described the situation during the emergency landing as calm, with one traveler recalling a round of applause following the safe touchdown. After being evacuated from the aircraft, the passengers were transported by bus to the airport terminal. They were then taken to Oslo Gardermoen Airport, where hotel accommodations were arranged for them.



Norwegian police and the Accident Investigation Board Norway launched a preliminary investigation into the incident before granting permission for the plane’s removal. The recovery process, however, encountered delays as the aircraft became stuck in mud, complicating efforts to clear the runway.

