Intermediate Capital Group Plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return


12/30/2024 2:00:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the“Company”)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 30 December 2024

Name of applicant: Intermediate Capital Group PLC
Name of scheme: Save As You Earn Plan 2004
Period of return: From: 29 June 2024 To: 29 December 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 70,756
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,775
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 66,981


Name of contact: Andrew Lewis
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 3545 2000

