UP News: Teen Hammers Close Friend To Death For Blackmailing Girlfriend With Her Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A teenager in Uttar Pradesh reportedly killed his close friend after he allegedly stole his girlfriend's and started blackmailing her. The have detained the accused for the crime.

Abhinav, a Class 11 student, went missing after leaving home for coaching classes on Saturday, reported Press Trust of India. After he didn't return home for the next 2-3 days, the family filed an FIR with the police, and an investigation began.



During the investigation, police found Abhinav's dead body at a spot close to a tube well behind Garh Margh in Meerut, UP. The police also found a hammer, which was allegedly used to kill him.

Abhinav's close friend detained in the murder case

Abhinav's close friend, whom he used to attend coaching classes with, confessed during police interrogation about killing him and provided details about the murder, reported PTI.

The deceased's two-wheeler, an ATM card and ₹4,400 in cash have also been found, police said. The SHO said the suspect, also 17 years of age, is being questioned further.

As per the NDTV report, the accused murdered Abhinav after he stole his girlfriend's video from his phone and started blackmailing her.

Abhinav pressurised the girl to spend time with him

The accused was a close friend and neighbour of Abhinav and the two used to attend IIT coaching classes together. According to an NDTV report, Abhinav used to ride his scooter, and the accused would sit on a pillion.



During police interrogation, the accused confessed of killing Abhinav. He told the officials that Abhinav had stolen his girlfriend's video on his phone. The deceased started blackmailing his girlfriend and even asked her to spend time with him.

Angry with Abhinav's action, the accused decided to kill him. On Saturday, the accused took Abhinav to a phone shop to sell his phone; later, the two ate at a restaurant and, on their way back home, stopped near a tubewell. Seeing the right time to execute his plan, the accused took a hammer out of his bag and hammered him till death.