Atesh movement conducts reconnaissance of key Russian Black Sea fleet facility in Crimea

Functions from the Atesh partisan movement have performed reconnaissance of the 91st ship repair plant, a crucial facility for the Russian Black Sea Fleet in momentarily occupied Sevastopol.



The movement stated this on Facebook.



"The plant focuses on restoring the technical readiness of ships and vessels. Given that no new units are being produced, ship repair plays a crucial role in maintaining the fleet's combat capability under current conditions," the post declared.



The agents also obtained information about the 68th Brigade of Water Area Protection Ships (military unit 26977), which is stationed in Striletska Bay. This includes information on the brigade's operational timetable, transportation, equipment, and troops.



According to Atesh, smoke was seen in Striletska Bay in late November as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes, implying that such operations will occur again.



The insurgents are continually monitoring military facilities in temporarily seized Crimea and transferring obtained information to Ukrainian forces to ensure effective planning.



