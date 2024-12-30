Manmohan Singh, Architect Of India’S Reforms, Dies At 92

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -





Manmohan Singh, the former prime credited with steering India through one of its most transformative periods of economic reform, has passed away at the age of 92. A technocrat-turned-politician, Singh's leadership in the late 1990s and early 2000s reshaped India's global economic standing, laying the foundation for its emergence as a major player in the international arena.

Singh's legacy as a pivotal figure in India's economic history is unparalleled. Serving as finance minister in the early 1990s under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, he orchestrated bold economic reforms that shifted the country away from a protectionist, state-driven economy to one that embraced liberalization, privatization, and globalization. This shift unlocked India's vast potential, transforming it into one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

Under Singh's leadership as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, India saw continued economic growth despite facing challenges such as the global financial crisis of 2008. His tenure also marked significant strides in foreign policy, healthcare, and social welfare, although his government was often criticized for inefficiency and corruption scandals. Despite these challenges, Singh's image as a steady and pragmatic leader remained intact, earning him respect both domestically and internationally.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, a village now in Pakistan, Singh was educated at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford, where he earned a doctorate in economics. His early career was steeped in academia and international organizations, including the United Nations and the World Bank, where he worked on developmental issues.

Singh's journey into politics was unexpected. He was appointed as the finance minister by Rao during a time of severe economic crisis in 1991. Faced with a collapsing economy, Singh oversaw the liberalization of India's trade policies, the reduction of import tariffs, and the reduction of government intervention in the market. These reforms, considered radical at the time, set India on a path of rapid economic growth that lasted for decades.

His tenure as prime minister began in 2004, when he became the first person from outside the Congress party's political elite to hold the office. Initially seen as a“reluctant king” - a term used by many to describe his quiet and reserved nature - Singh proved his mettle by leading India through a series of crises. His ability to work within a coalition government, which included various regional and ideological factions, was vital to his success. Singh's pragmatic approach helped balance India's need for economic reforms with the demands of social welfare programs.

His government's accomplishments included the expansion of social security programs, especially in rural areas, and efforts to modernize infrastructure. Singh was instrumental in securing India's nuclear deal with the United States in 2008, a landmark agreement that further integrated India into the global economic and political system. Despite facing criticism from some quarters about his handling of domestic issues, including rampant corruption within his administration, Singh remained a respected figure in India's political landscape.

Singh's calm and measured demeanor stood in stark contrast to the often combative political environment of India. He was regarded as an intellectual, often eschewing the public spotlight and preferring a more subdued form of leadership. His style of governance, however, drew mixed reviews. While some appreciated his cautious approach to reform, others believed he was too passive in confronting challenges within his party and government.

Throughout his tenure, Singh navigated tensions between economic modernization and India's deeply entrenched social issues. His policies aimed at expanding access to education, healthcare, and rural development were seen as critical in tackling the vast disparities that continue to exist across India's population. Despite the political hurdles he faced, Singh's vision for India was one of a globally integrated economy balanced with robust social safety nets.

Following his time as prime minister, Singh continued to remain an influential voice in Indian politics, though his political party, the Congress, faced challenges in the years after his leadership. His tenure, which ended with the 2014 elections, was marked by the rise of new political forces, most notably the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader Narendra Modi, who became prime minister in 2014. While Singh retired from active politics, his thoughts on the country's future remained highly regarded, often offering critiques of the policies of his successors.

